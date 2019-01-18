App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to get all-new 1.5-litre diesel turbo engine

This will add a third engine option for the Ciaz, apart from the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS.

After Maruti Suzuki introduced their all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be added in their future models, the Indo-Japanese company has also come up with a diesel option.

This 1.5-litre turbo diesel will be introduced in its compact sedan, the Ciaz. This will add a third engine option for the Ciaz, apart from the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS (Diesel Direct Injection System).

As this engine is an addition to the line-up, Maruti Suzuki will not be discontinuing its current diesel engine. However, it can be safely assumed that the 1.5-litre variant could act as a replacement for the existing diesel engine in the future.

Apart from a turbocharger, the new engine does not have any other supplements, like the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicles by Suzuki) technology. It will, however, get a new six-speed manual transmission.

The 1.5-litre inline-four engine delivers 95.1 PS of power, and 225 Nm of peak torque. It will reportedly be called DDiS225 and is claimed to return efficiency of 26.82 kmpl. Though that is a little lower than what the 1.3-litre motor offers, it is still higher than most of its rivals.

Because of the increase in the engine size, the price of Ciaz has also been bumped up by a couple of lakhs.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki Ciaz #Technology #trends

