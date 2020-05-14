App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki begins supply of Vitara Brezza SUV to Toyota

Toyota is planning on using the Vitara Brezza as the base for its compact SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser. For this, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the approval for the supply of the Vitara Brezza has been given and will start shortly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the next SUV to make the cut with 5,513 units sold in March. This isn’t a considerable fall as in Ferbruary, Vitara Brezza managed to make 6,866 sales.
One of the cars that came out of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership is Toyota Glanza. This is essentially a Maruti Suzuki Baleno rebadged as a Toyota with slightly more premium features. Now the company has announced the supply of the Vitara Brezza as well.

Unlike Glanza where the design of the Baleno wasn’t altered, the Urban Cruiser is expected to get some cosmetic changes. Many plastic parts are expected to get slight tweaks since those are the most inexpensive to alter. The interiors too might see a lighter colour scheme.

As for powertrain options, the Vitara Brezza is available with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an option between a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The automatic variant of the Brezza gets the Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) tech and this will be offered with the Urban Cruiser as well.

The Urban Cruiser is expected to launch later this year, but taking the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown into consideration, we will have to wait for more details.

As for prices, Toyota managed to price the Glanza lower than the equivalent Baleno and it would be nice if the same thing happened with the Urban Cruiser.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza currently retails at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published on May 14, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #Toyota

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

