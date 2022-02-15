English
    Network18 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki back to 95% production despite price pressure, says Shashank Srivastava

    Network18 Exclusive: Acknowledging that margins have been pressed due to commodity price pressure, MSI Executive Director Shashank Srivastava added that enquiries and bookings 'continue to be strong despite price hikes'

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    File image of Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

    File image of Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

     
     
    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is back to 95 percent production levels, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, told CNBC-TV18 on February 15.

    Acknowledging that margins have been pressed for Maruti Suzuki under commodity price pressure, Srivastava said enquiries and bookings “continue to be strong despite price hikes”.

    “There is no real fall in booking number, supply side situation is getting progressively better,” he said. Srivastava also noted that the rural market is “getting better”.

    “Material cost is 75-78 percent of cost structure for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and copper, plastic and steel prices have gone up dramatically,” he told the channel.

    He did, however, mention that the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment is a “point of concern”.

    Srivastava reaffirmed the company’s plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) by 2025. “We will stick to the timeline of EVs by 2025,” he said, adding that the demand for CNG has also been going up dramatically.
    Tags: #Auto #Business #company #India #Maruti Suzuki #Shashank Srivastava
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 09:10 am

