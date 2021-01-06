MARKET NEWS

Auto

Maruti Suzuki adds S-Cross, Ignis, WagonR to its subscription offering

PTI
January 06, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has added models like S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR to its vehicle subscription offering for individual customers.

The company had launched its Maruti Subscribe initiative in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, with its models Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from its Arena network and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from Nexa retail chain.

"Subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of WagonR in Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis in NEXA," the company said in a statement. Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 12,722 for WagonR Lxi and Rs 13,772 for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months, it added.

The company said under this initiative a customer can use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure, it said.

The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer's choice, Maruti Suzuki India said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 6, 2021 01:01 pm

