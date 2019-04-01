App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti sales fall 0.7% YoY in March despite new launches; sees pick-up after general elections

This is the first drop in domestic sales for the market leader in seven months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded a 0.7 percent year-on-year fall in domestic sales during March to 147,613 units, despite incremental sales coming from two new models. This is the first drop in domestic sales for the market leader in seven months.

The Delhi-based auto maker saw a 13 percent drop in exports to 10,463 units during the same month. Total sales (domestic + export) dipped 1.6 percent to 158,076 units during March. This is the second straight month where Maruti has reported a fall in total sales.

New models of WagonR and Ertiga helped boost sales during March. However, inconsistent demand for Ciaz, Swift, Baleno and Ignis hurt overall sales.

The compact segment, which now includes the new WagonR, saw sales surge 19.8 percent, while the entry segment comprising the Alto (and the old WagonR in March 2018) contracted by 55 percent.

Utility vehicles segment grew 12 percent, while the vans segment saw a 20 percent growth. Its light truck Super Carry recorded a growth of 83 percent during March.

Maruti Suzuki, which commands a share of 50 percent in the domestic car market, is battling slow retail demand for the past several months, like its rivals.

The drop has come despite huge discounts and other consumer benefit schemes offered by the company and its dealers in the hope to lift volumes. Companies, including Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, offered discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh in March.

Maruti Suzuki ended the financial year (FY19) with a 6.1 percent increase in domestic volumes to 1.75 million units. This is much lower than the double-digit growth predicted by the company at the start of the year.

Commenting on the same, RC Bhargava, its Chairman told CNBC-TV18, that auto sales usually pick up after the general elections. He expects a pick-up in sales soon, but said it is tough to guess whether sales will be in single or double-digit in FY20 as the safety regulation rollout is making it difficult to predict the sales trend.

But reassuring investors, Bhargava said the company never seen a successive decline in sales over the last two-to-three years.

Recent media reports indicate that company cut its March production by 26 percent and raised dealer commissions. Confirming this development, Bhargava said company has adjusted production to manage inventory levels, but said he was unaware of ‘higher dealer commissions being paid in March’.

On airbags being made mandatory for all vehicles from July 1, he said safety regulations have constantly been upgraded and the impact of new safety regulations on sales is yet to be ascertained.

 
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

