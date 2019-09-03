App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti S-Presso to get four trim levels; launch on September 30

The higher trim levels are also set to get an automatic transmission option.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

First showcased as the Future S concept by Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso, the company's micro-SUV will be launched on September 30.

This will be the company's first SUV styled hatchback and will go up against the likes of Renault Kwid and Datsun Redo-GO. The buzz is that the car will be available in four variants.

According to Autocar, the car will have four trim levels. The higher trim levels are also set to get an automatic transmission option.

The new hatchback will also debut Maruti Suzuki's BSVI-compliant K10 motor. The current 1-litre K10 engine in the Maruti Suzuki Alto is capable of producing 68 hp and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will come from a 5-speed manual gearbox and an automatic option for the higher trims. ARAI gives the car 24.07 km/l in terms of mileage.

The new S-Presso is expected to be based on the Maruti's Heartech platform. Spy pics from earlier show cladding on the bumpers and interiors could be all new with a centrally positioned digital speedometer. The higher variants could also receive a touchscreen infotainment system with app support.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is set to be available in the range of Rs 3.5 lakh to 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology

