App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti reports 1.9% dip in sales at 1,50,630 units in November

Domestic sales declined by 1.6 percent at 1,43,686 units last month as against 1,46,018 units in November 2018, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.9 percent decline in sales at 1,50,630 units in November. The company had sold 1,53,539 units in November last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 1.6 percent at 1,43,686 units last month as against 1,46,018 units in November 2018, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 26,306 units as compared to 29,954 units in the same month last year, down 12.2 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 7.6 percent at 78,013 units as against 72,533 cars in November last year.

Close

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,448 units as compared to 3,838 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined by 1.3 percent at 23,204 units as compared to 23,512 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

related news

Exports in November were down by 7.7 percent at 6,944 units as against 7,521 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.