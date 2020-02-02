App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti reports 1.6% rise in January sales at 1,54,123 units

Domestic sales increased by 1.7% at 1,44,499 units last month, as against 1,42,150 units in January 2018, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a 1.6% increase in sales at 1,54,123 units in January. The company had sold 1,51,721 units in January last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 25,885 units as compared to 23,360 units in the same month last year, up 10.8%.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 11.6% at 84,340 units as against 75,571 cars in January last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 835 units as compared to 2,934 units earlier.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 26.6% at 16,460 units as compared to 22,430 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in January were up marginally at 9,624 units as against 9,571 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Maruti Suzuki

