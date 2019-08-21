Maruti launches Ertiga derived XL6 starting at Rs 9.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki , the country’s largest carmaker, has launched a six-seater stylish version of its people-mover Ertiga christened XL6.

The base version (Zeta MT) comes at Rs 9,79,689 while Alpha MT comes at Rs 10,36,189. Zeta AT is priced at Rs 10,89,689 and Alpha AT at Rs 11,46,189. It is positioned as a premium offering and to be retailed through the Nexa dealerships.

Ertiga is already the largest seller in its category with average monthly sales of 5,000-6,000 units. Maruti launched the second generation version of the multi-seater in November 2018. While the Ertiga is targeted at fleet buyers, as well as consumers with large families, the XL6 is targeted at personal buyers.

The base version of the existing Ertiga is priced at Rs 7.54 lakh (petrol, ex-showroom). While rivals like Hyundai have launched multiple products this is the first launch by Maruti Suzuki this financial year.

Built on the new generation vehicle platform called HEARTECT, the XL6 is available only with a petrol engine. The Delhi-based company stopped offering the 1.3 litre diesel version of the Ertiga a few days ago. A 1.5 litre diesel engine on the Ertiga is on sale. The XL6 will come powered by a K15 BS-VI gasoline engine with Smart Hybrid and Lithium-ion battery.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director – Maruti Suzuki, said, “The XL6 is an exclusive 6-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved NEXA customers. This stylish new XL6 brings a comfortable drive experience with Captain Seats in the 2nd row. While the plush all black interior adds to the premium feel, the Smart Play Studio brings convenience to the fingertips.”

The XL6’s engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox. The 1462cc engine generates peak power of 77kW. The vehicle gets captain seats in the middle row and all-black interiors with stone finish.

Leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, cruise control, ventilated cup holders, overhead console, rear AC vents, 17.8cm touchscreen system are some of the features offered on the XL6.

Under fire for a freefall in sales, Maruti Suzuki is sprucing up other consumer-centric activities. The company is offering an industry-first, five year, 1 lakh km warranty on all diesel-powered cars.

As per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Maruti Suzuki clocked 25 percent dip in sales during April-July period to 4.59 lakh units. During the same period, the industry’s volumes slumped by 22 percent to 9.13 lakh units.

“The industry is adapting new regulations, new technologies and new policies and that too with all of these coming together, at the same time. Maruti Suzuki will ensure meeting all these regulations, expectations and requirements. On regulations, we will be ready much before the stipulated timelines,” Ayukawa added.