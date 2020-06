Maruti drives in Celerio S-CNG version at Rs 5.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio with price starting a Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch is aligned with the company's vision of providing a range of green and sustainable offerings to its customers, MSI said in a statement.

The Celerio S-CNG variants are priced at Rs 5.36 lakh, Rs 5.61 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh.

"With over five lakh customers choosing the model, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The model comes with a mileage of 30.47 km/kg, the company said.

Having already sold 10 lakh green vehicles (including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles), the company under its Mission Green Million, aims to sell another 10 lakh units in a couple of years.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The auto major said its S-CNG vehicle range is aligned with the government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 percent now to 15 percent by 2030.