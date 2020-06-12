App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti drives in Celerio S-CNG version at Rs 5.36 lakh

The launch is aligned with the company's vision of providing a range of green and sustainable offerings to its customers, MSI said in a statement.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio with price starting a Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch is aligned with the company's vision of providing a range of green and sustainable offerings to its customers, MSI said in a statement.

The Celerio S-CNG variants are priced at Rs 5.36 lakh, Rs 5.61 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh.

Close

"With over five lakh customers choosing the model, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

related news

The model comes with a mileage of 30.47 km/kg, the company said.

Having already sold 10 lakh green vehicles (including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles), the company under its Mission Green Million,  aims to sell another 10 lakh units in a couple of years.

The auto major said its S-CNG vehicle range is aligned with the government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 percent now to 15 percent by 2030.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Auto #BS-VI compliant #Business #Celerio #India #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases amid strain of a pandemic

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.