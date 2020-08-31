172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|maruti-arena-sales-network-completes-three-years-with-745-outlets-5777851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Arena sales network completes three years with 745 outlets

"Maruti Suzuki ARENA was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic and young audience," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its Arena sales network has completed three years. The company sells models like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, from the Arena sales outlets.

Rest of the models like, Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross are sold from the company's Nexa sales network.

"Maruti Suzuki ARENA was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic and young audience," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Celebrating its third anniversary fills the company with great pride, he added.

MSI launched the Arena network in 2017.

Till date, the company has been able to convert around 745 of its 2,390 standard dealerships into the Arena sales outlets.

The company also has 375 Nexa outlets, 321 dealerships for commercial vehicles (Super Carry LCV)  and 571 outlets for used cars business.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 01:15 pm

