Last Updated : May 31, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS tech this fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said it aims to sell over 2 lakh units with auto gear shift (AGS) technology in the current fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said it aims to sell over 2 lakh units with auto gear shift (AGS) technology in the current fiscal. The company, which introduced the first model with AGS technology five years ago, has already crossed three lakh cumulative sales mark for such vehicles in the country.

"Crossing 3-lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

"With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, we aim to sell over 2 lakh cars with AGS in 2018-19," he added.

Currently, MSI offers seven models with AGS -- Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis and Dzire. Earlier this month, MSI also introduced its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with AGS technology.

MSI said AGS variant contribution to its total sales has tripled since 2014-15.

"As a pioneer brand in automotive innovation, Maruti Suzuki has worked to democratise the two-pedal technology in India. The AGS technology finds high relevance for Indian car buyers due to its affordability, efficiency and easy maintenance," Kalsi said.
First Published on May 31, 2018 05:55 pm

