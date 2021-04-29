MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Martin Uhlarik replaces Pratap Bose as Tata Motors’ design head

According to a press release by Tata Motors, Martin Uhlarik will continue to operate out of the UK and will lead three teams in the Tata Motors Design Centres in the UK, Italy and India.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
A number of Tata Motors' vehicles have won design awards under Pratap Bose's watch

A number of Tata Motors' vehicles have won design awards under Pratap Bose's watch


Celebrated designer Pratap Bose has resigned as Vice President at Tata Motors. Martin Uhlarik, Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre, UK will take over the position.

The news comes as a surprise considering Bose was practically an ambassador for the Tata Brand. Bose is credited for transforming the design language for all of Tata Motors Vehicles, s0ome of which have gone on to win design awards over their lifetimes.

Martin Uhlarik, a 27-year veteran in the industry first joined Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design, UK and has led the development of the Impact 3 generation.

According to a press release by Tata Motors, Uhlarik will continue to operate out of the UK and will lead three teams in the Tata Motors Design Centres in the UK, Italy and India.

Commenting on the development, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future.”

Close

Related stories

Currently, Pratap Bose has been with Tata Motors for 14 years and it isn’t clear where he is headed to next. It is known, however, that Bose will finish his tenure on leave, which means he may be moving on to a competitor. We could expect a new design philosophy out of another auto manufacturer soon.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.