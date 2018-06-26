App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:10 PM IST

Man tweets a picture of his Mahindra TUV 300 working in 4 ft water; Anand Mahindra responds

Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude for the tweet but also cautioned Joshi to not test the limits of cars in these risky conditions as it is not an amphibious car.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Twitter user posted a picture of his Mahindra TUV 300 cruising through a water-logged street and received a reply from the CEO of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

The Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is very active on the micro-blogging site. He replied to a tweet by Sowmitra Joshi in which he praised Mahindra for manufacturing the TUV 300 that could easily cruise through the water-logged streets.

The tweet said, "Sir Hats off and thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water." In response, Mahindra expressed his gratitude for the tweet but also cautioned Joshi to not test the limits of the cars in these risky conditions as it is not an amphibious car. His tweet said, "Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don’t push your luck too far…it’s not an amphibious vehicle."

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:08 pm

