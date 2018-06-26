Man tweets a picture of his Mahindra TUV 300 working in 4 ft water; Anand Mahindra responds

A Twitter user posted a picture of his Mahindra TUV 300 cruising through a water-logged street and received a reply from the CEO of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

The Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is very active on the micro-blogging site. He replied to a tweet by Sowmitra Joshi in which he praised Mahindra for manufacturing the TUV 300 that could easily cruise through the water-logged streets.



@anandmahindra sir Hats off& thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water pic.twitter.com/EyJqK0fDiL

Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don’t push your luck too far...it’s not an amphibious vehicle..