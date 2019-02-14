Mahindra's XUV300 debuts at Rs 7.9 lakh, priced at a premium to Maruti Brezza

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched the XUV300, a sub-compact sports utility vehicle with prices starting at Rs 7.9 lakh (petrol, ex-showroom, all India) and Rs 8.49 lakh for diesel. The XUV300 will hit the floor to join rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli platform, the XUV300 is the sixth attempt by the Mumbai-based company to get a slice of the burgeoning pie of mini SUVs currently dominated by the Brezza. This segment generates monthly domestic volumes of 23,000-28,000 units.

The XUV300 is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The base price of the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh while its top-end version costs Rs 10.8 lakh. The top-end petrol version of it costs Rs 10.25 lakh.

In comparison, the diesel-only powered Brezza has prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh whereas the Nexon is priced at Rs 6.4 lakh for the petrol and Rs 7.44 lakh for the diesel version. Ford Ecosport’s petrol model costs Rs 7.82 lakh while the diesel version costs Rs 8.41 lakh. All prices ex-showroom, Mumbai.

The petrol variant of the XUV300 has a capacity of 1.2 litre (three cylinder) and generates a peak power of 110bhp. The engine named G80 is borrowed from the smaller KUV100 but tuned up for better power thanks to the turbocharger.

The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5 litre (four cylinder) engine which is also seen on the bigger and heavier Marazzo. The unit generates a peak power of 115bhp, slightly less than the Marazzo. Both petrol and diesel engines of the XUV300 are mated to a six-speed gearbox. An AMT variant will be added to the new SUV at a later date.

Mahindra will launch a fully electric variant of the XUV300 (codenamed S210) in the second half of 2020.

It is the only compact SUV with seven airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, front parking sensors and three driving options. Dual zone air-conditioning, heated ORVM, seat belt reminder for all occupants are some of the 25 safety related features in the XUV300.

In the features list, the vehicle has a 7-inch touch screen, rear camera with park assist, smartphone pairing, dual zone interiors, leatherite seats, keyless entry, steering mounted controls, push button start, hill hold and six-way adjustable driver seat.

The vehicle will be offered in six colours and three variants on petrol and diesel each. There is an additional variant available for an additional amount of Rs 1,19,000 over and above the W8 top-of-the-line variant.

Despite having the biggest product portfolio, M&M’s share in the utility vehicle space is below 30 percent. With the XUV300 the company now has five products in the below 4 meters product category - KUV100, TUV300, Bolero Power+ and Thar. Some months ago it phased out the Nuvosport (rebadged Quanto) following poor demand. After the initial burst, the KUV and TUV have begun to struggle too.