Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra XUV500 caught testing on video; could get flush-mounted door handles

The video posted on YouTube by user TIMVIX, shows that the new XUV500 will get quite a few tweaks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) seems to be testing the new XUV500 and while it is time for a generation upgrade, it is also time for a new engine that is compliant with the Bharat Stage-VI emission norms. A new video of the test mule has emerged on the internet and while it is extremely heavily camouflaged, there was one feature that stands out above everything else.

The video posted on YouTube by user TIMVIX, shows that the new XUV500 will get quite a few tweaks. While the basic silhouette of the SUV remains the same, changes can be found in the form of a more upright nose, a wider grille and Mahindra's new vertically placed LED DRLs that first featured on the XUV300. The headlamp and tail lamp unit on the test mule have been swapped out with something else to preserve the anonymity of the car, so we expect changes there too.

The main feature to be changed here, however, are the door handles. Mahindra seems to be ditching the old 'cheetah claw' handles for something more flush mounted. Now we will have to wait and see whether the new door handles are power operated or just lever type

Close

Mechanically, we are expecting the same old 2.2-litre diesel engine churning out 180 PS, but upgraded to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms with the use of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and a diesel particulate filter (DPR). Transmission too will remain the same with an option between a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque convertor automatic.

related news

On the inside, we expect better soft-touch material like we see on the Mahindra Marazzo along with an upgraded infotainment system.

With an upgrade to the SUV, there is a chance that prices will go up slightly. Current prices start at Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Check out the video here:



First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra XUV500 #Technology

