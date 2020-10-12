172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mahindra-tuv300-suv-spy-images-surface-gets-a-few-styling-updates-in-addition-to-engine-upgrades-5954291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra TUV300 SUV spy images surface; gets a few styling updates in addition to engine upgrades

While the overall silhouette remains fairly unchanged, the TUV300 does look like it gets a few design changes for the upgrade.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

New spy images of the TUV300 have surfaced online showing an updated front fascia. The test mule was spotted in Chennai.

While the overall silhouette remains fairly unchanged, the TUV300 does look like it gets a few design changes for the upgrade.

The pictures were uploaded to Instagram channel weguide.auto who managed to capture all three angles of the new SUV. The car wasn’t completely camouflaged so a lot of the changes can be seen as well.

Close

For starters, the front fascia gets a redesigned grille with six vertical slats and a refreshed looking bumper. Off to the side, the aa new set of alloy wheels can be seen while the rear sees a new set of clear lens tail lamps along with a tailgate mounted spare rim.

The TUV300 wasn’t upgraded to the new BS-VI norms and that will make its way to the new car. The BS-VI version however was powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel that churned out 100 PS and 240 Nm. Transmission options included both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox.

The TUV300 is expected get a marginal price hike when launched. It competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and various others including the newly launched Kia Sonet and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra TUV300 #Technology

