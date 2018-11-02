Mahindra trucks getting more traction among large fleet owners, says CEO Vinod Sahay

Launched 13 years ago, the truck and bus making company of Mahindra Group is looking to improve its market share, with a series of launches over the last couple of years targeting large fleet operators.

At least 65 of the top 100 large fleet truck owners have switched to trucks made by Mahindra. Three of these fleet owners have completely switched to Mahindra's products claimed a top company executive speaking to Moneycontrol.

Vinod Sahay, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “44 percent of the customers of Blazo series are repeat buyers. This is despite our products priced at a premium of Rs 1-1.5 lakh than the competition. It is not easy to convince the large fleet operator to ditch the existing brand they are using and switch to a Mahindra product, but that change is happening”.

This will help M&M recover and build its share in load carrying medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, after a reduction in September compared to the six month ended in September. As per data available with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers M&M’s share in September dipped to 2.93 percent as compared to 3.64 percent clocked in during April-September period this year. Its share in the same period last year was 3.14 percent.

Commercial vehicle market leader Tata Motors has a lion’s share of the MHCV (goods carrying) segment with a share of 53.03 percent clocked during April-September as against 51.4 percent clocked in the same period last year. Chennai-based Ashok Leyland is the second largest player with a share of 31.75 percent.

The Blazo series was launched by the company in 2016. It caters to the range of 25-49 tonne. The Mumbai-based company today unveiled an upgraded range called Blazo X, which primarily promises to deliver 5 percent more mileage than its predecessor and is tuned for the revised load carrying norms as specified by the government.

M&M has priced the Blazo X, Rs 25,000 more than the previous series though there is no structural change made to the body of the vehicle. The vehicle is still powered by the same 7.2 litre, 260 hp engine.

While there will be no more new platform introductions from M&M there will be new variant launches in the coming quarters. The Furio range of intermediate commercial vehicles (6-16 tonne) is slated for launch in the last quarter of this financial year.

Mahindra has scaled back 1-2 launches of the Furio range and will now launch them with BS-VI engines in 2020. In all, there will be 21 variants under the Furio launch.