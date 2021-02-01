MARKET NEWS

Mahindra & Mahindra total sales dip 25% in January

The company had sold 52,546 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported 25.49 percent decline in total sales at 39,149 units in January.

The company had sold 52,546 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 4 percent to 20,634 units last month, compared to 19,797 units in January 2020.

Exports increased by 30 percent to 2,286 units in the month under review, as against 1,761 units in the year-ago month.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,229 vehicles as against 30,988 units earlier, a dip of 47.62 percent.

"We have witnessed a growth of 5 per cent in utility vehicles for the month of January. We have also seen strong bookings fueled by continued demand,” M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Supply shortage of micro-processor semiconductors continues to be a serious challenge for the auto industry, he noted.

"Going forward we are working with our supplier partners to gear up our supply chain and meet the market demand,” Nakra said.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra #Technology
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:59 pm

