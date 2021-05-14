Mahindra to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to families of dealer employee succumbing to COVID-19

M&M also announced one year medical insurance of Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 treatment for dealer employees; and in case of death, the company will pay the family of deceased Rs 2.5 lakh.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has rolled out a COVID-19 relief package for employees of all its dealers. The SUV specialist will pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of the deceased employee, provide medical insurance of Rs 1 lakh and pay for vaccination for both doses.

All permanent employees employed on dealer payrolls since January 1, 2021 will get the benefits, the Mumbai-based company stated in a letter sent to its dealers. M&M is India’s fourth largest passenger vehicle maker and the largest tractor manufacturer.

“In case of an unfortunate incident of the demise of an associate due to Covid-19, the organization will pay a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh to the deceased employee’s family. An equal amount shall be contributed by the dealer to render financial help to the family. This will be applicable from February 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021," M&M said.

M&M will reimburse the vaccination expenses of all dealer manpower subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per person, for both the doses. This will be applicable till March 31, 2022.

A one-year medical insurance of Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 treatment for the dealer employees will also be provided which can include home quarantine assistance up to Rs 10,000.

The Mahindra group has provided multiple relief packages including supply of meals, ICU beds, emergency cab services, quarantine centers, face shields, face masks, sanitizers, aerosol boxes, oximeters and IT support for the government.

ALYTE, a free emergency cab service in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Delhi, was launched. These cabs are now fitted with portable oxygen kits.

The company has also offered company resort facilities as temporary care facilities, has helped build patient/attendees waiting parks with restrooms, supported hospitals with medical equipment & consumables, set up swab collection centres and worked on capacity building for the allied healthcare professionals.