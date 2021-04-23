Mahindra Thar: You may have to wait for a year to take delivery

Mahindra Thar waiting period reportedly crosses 1 year mark

It’s no secret that the Mahindra Thar has been enjoying immense success, especially with 50,000 bookings being made since it launched in 2020. Now with various cities going into full lockdown again, there are reports that the waiting period will probably rise even further.

The Mahindra Thar is manufactured at the company’s facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The state being one of the worst affected in the second-wave of the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have been imposed all across and the production, too, will take a hit.

The global shortage in silicon chips could be another factor to blame, however, with it affecting not only the electronics industry but also the auto industry. If reports are to be believed customers may have to wait up to a year to take delivery of the Thar despite Mahindra ramping up production a handful of times since its launch.

The new Mahindra Thar was launched in October last year and has since seen a fair amount of success. The SUV comes standard with a 4X4 drive system and gets an option between a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. Output figures sit at 150 PS and 320 NM, and 130 PS and 300 Nm respectively. Both engine options do get a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic.

It gets a shift-on-the-fly transfer case and plenty of features that make the Thar extremely capable on the pavement as well as offroad.

The Mahindra Thar starts at a price of Rs 12.10 lakh going up to Rs 14.15 lakh. As for competition, currently, the Thar is one of its kind. However, the upcoming Force Gurkha BSVI and Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) will prove to be worthy rivals.