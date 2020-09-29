Mahindra Thar to be launched on October 2

The Mahindra Thar has been one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and the launch date has finally been set for October 2.

Mahindra Auto has already put up the first production Thar up for auction, with the proceeds from the winning bid going entirely to a charity of the winner’s choice. The company has said that it will also be making an equal donation to the same charity.

The Mahindra Thar will be available with two engine options – a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 152 PS and a 132 PS producing 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both of these will also get a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox with 4X4 as standard and a manual-shift transfer case.

Apart from this, the Thar will also be available in different trim levels: an LX variant to tend to users with the need for more luxury and an AX variant for the more hardcore consumers, who will actually put the Thar through the off-roading experience it is built for.

The AX variant also gets a mechanical locking differential, a roll cage and a fixed fabric soft top, while the LX gets both a convertible soft top and hard top. The LX is also available with 18-inch alloys and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Prices for the Mahindra Thar will also be announced on October 2, but are expected to be around the Rs 12.15 lakh mark.