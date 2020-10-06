172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mahindra-thar-receives-over-9000-bookings-in-just-5-days-5930461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Thar receives over 9,000 bookings in just 5 days

The Mahindra Thar is currently available for a test drive in only 18 cities across India. Nationwide availability will only begin from October 15

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It has been long since Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the Thar, October 2 to be exact, and since then the company has already reported 9,000 bookings.

This doesn’t come as a surprise as the Mahindra Thar has been a highly anticipated sports utility vehicle from the very start, thanks to its capabilities as an off-roading SUV. Even with the new Mahindra Thar, with all the lifestyle features and creature comforts, M&M has built the SUV with the express intent that customers will take it to see some kind of adventure where the road ends.

With over 36,000 enquiries, the Mahindra Thar has seen 9,000 bookings already. The SUV is currently available for a test drive in only 18 cities across India. Nationwide availability will only begin from October 15.

Close

The Mahindra Thar is available in two variants: the hard core off-road oriented AX and the friendlier LX variant. The AX variant is the cheaper of the two and features a fixed soft top roof while the LX gets more features to make it more comfortable for those opting for outdoor adventures along with the option of a convertible soft-top and hard-top.

related news

Both variants, however, do get both petrol and diesel option and is built on a ladder frame chassis. There are both manual and automatic options and both variants gets a manual shift low-ratio transfer case.

Prices for the Mahindra Thar start at Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, colour MID display, steering mounted controls and cruise control.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #(M&M #Auto #Business #Mahindra Thar #stocks #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.