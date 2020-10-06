Mahindra Thar receives over 9,000 bookings in just 5 days

It has been long since Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the Thar, October 2 to be exact, and since then the company has already reported 9,000 bookings.

This doesn’t come as a surprise as the Mahindra Thar has been a highly anticipated sports utility vehicle from the very start, thanks to its capabilities as an off-roading SUV. Even with the new Mahindra Thar, with all the lifestyle features and creature comforts, M&M has built the SUV with the express intent that customers will take it to see some kind of adventure where the road ends.

With over 36,000 enquiries, the Mahindra Thar has seen 9,000 bookings already. The SUV is currently available for a test drive in only 18 cities across India. Nationwide availability will only begin from October 15.

The Mahindra Thar is available in two variants: the hard core off-road oriented AX and the friendlier LX variant. The AX variant is the cheaper of the two and features a fixed soft top roof while the LX gets more features to make it more comfortable for those opting for outdoor adventures along with the option of a convertible soft-top and hard-top.

Both variants, however, do get both petrol and diesel option and is built on a ladder frame chassis. There are both manual and automatic options and both variants gets a manual shift low-ratio transfer case.

Prices for the Mahindra Thar start at Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, colour MID display, steering mounted controls and cruise control.