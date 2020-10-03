172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mahindra-thar-launched-at-starting-price-of-rs-9-80-lakh-check-features-specs-5918001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Thar launched at starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh — check features, specs

There is very little that is new about the vehicle. Most of the features and design traits have been unveiled already, but here’s a refresher.

Moneycontrol News

After months and months of waiting, Mahindra has finally launched their most-awaited offering, the Mahindra Thar,  starting at a price of just Rs 9.80 lakh.

The Mahindra Thar has been in development for a long time now and the first car, the Mahindra Thar #1 has already been sold. Put up for bid at an auction for charities involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the first Thar went for a price of Rs 1.11 crore.

There is very little that is new about the car. Most of the features and design traits have been unveiled already, but here’s a refresher. The 2020 Thar stays true to its original design with changes that only bring it into the modern age a bit more. Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Mahindra Thar is available in two variants – AX and LX – in both petrol and diesel options. It gets the same round headlamps, strong flared wheel arches and a rear that retains all of the Thar’s original styling.

Close

The Thar is available in a 2-litre turbo-petrol variant that produces 152 PS and 330 Nm as well as a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel that produces 132 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines get 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic transmission options and a low ratio manual-shift transfer case on a 4X4 system.

related news

As for the variants, the LX, Mahindra says is more suited to casual users with a number of features that tend to creature comfort while the AX is more biased towards true-blue offroaders. The AX is available in both engine variants but only gets manual transmission. It gets a fixed soft-top, mechanical locking differential, dual-front airbags and a roll-cage as standard.

The LX, on the other hand, gets a few more features. This includes 18-inch alloys, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, convertible soft-top as well as hard-top and an automatic gearbox option.

The Mahindra Thar stars at a price of Rs 9.80 lakh for the base petrol AX variant going up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the top-end LX diesel trim.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra Thar #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.