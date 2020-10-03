Mahindra Thar launched at starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh — check features, specs

After months and months of waiting, Mahindra has finally launched their most-awaited offering, the Mahindra Thar, starting at a price of just Rs 9.80 lakh.

The Mahindra Thar has been in development for a long time now and the first car, the Mahindra Thar #1 has already been sold. Put up for bid at an auction for charities involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the first Thar went for a price of Rs 1.11 crore.

There is very little that is new about the car. Most of the features and design traits have been unveiled already, but here’s a refresher. The 2020 Thar stays true to its original design with changes that only bring it into the modern age a bit more. Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Mahindra Thar is available in two variants – AX and LX – in both petrol and diesel options. It gets the same round headlamps, strong flared wheel arches and a rear that retains all of the Thar’s original styling.

The Thar is available in a 2-litre turbo-petrol variant that produces 152 PS and 330 Nm as well as a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel that produces 132 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines get 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic transmission options and a low ratio manual-shift transfer case on a 4X4 system.

As for the variants, the LX, Mahindra says is more suited to casual users with a number of features that tend to creature comfort while the AX is more biased towards true-blue offroaders. The AX is available in both engine variants but only gets manual transmission. It gets a fixed soft-top, mechanical locking differential, dual-front airbags and a roll-cage as standard.

The LX, on the other hand, gets a few more features. This includes 18-inch alloys, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, convertible soft-top as well as hard-top and an automatic gearbox option.

The Mahindra Thar stars at a price of Rs 9.80 lakh for the base petrol AX variant going up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the top-end LX diesel trim.