Mahindra sees spike in truck demand but suppliers not ramping up fast enough

Mahindra Trucks and Bus Division, the commercial vehicle business unit of conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, is trying to ramp up production of its heavy duty trucks in light of the continued surge in demand.

During the period April-January medium and heavy duty truck volumes rose by 61 percent to 7,279 units for MTBL as against 4,517 units sold in the same period last year.

“We do not have any issue with regards to production at our end but it’s mainly our suppliers who are not able to ramp up as fast,” said Vinod Sahay, chief executive officer, Mahindra Trucks and Bus Division.

M&M’s growth in this segment is higher than rest the of industry which posted a growth of 17 percent during the same period with sales of 2.29 lakh units. Manufacturers across brands are facing the same issue of scalability of production.

“We have enough capacity to scale up production. We are represented in the heavy segment with the Blazo brand. We have lined up a few launches in the heavy segment and these will be seen in the coming months,” added Sahay. M&M’s Chakan-based plant has an annual capacity of 50,000 units including light commercial vehicles.

The company today announced the roll out of new service offerings including increased oil change intervals, reduced oil prices and 6 years or 6 lakh kms warranty. The company guarantees service support of 48 hours uptime, 2 hours reach guarantee on the Mumbai-Delhi corridor.

Its total network strength stands at 92 numbers, 3S dealership, 129 authorized service centre and 2,900 roadside assistance points.