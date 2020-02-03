App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 06:23 PM IST

Mahindra rolls out its 25th lakh vehicle from Nashik facility

While the first model to roll out of the factory was the FJ Mini Bus, the benchmark-setting vehicle to come out of the line was the Scorpio SUV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra and Mahindra on February 1 achieved a new milestone with the company rolling out its 25th lakh vehicle from its Nashik facility.

More than 700 vehicles are manufactured on the assembly line daily, which includes the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, e-Verito, Ambulance, Scorpio SC/DC and Thar models.

Mahindra had established the manufacturing facility in Nasik in 1981. It has been built on a total area of 147 acres and has a production capacity of 210,000 vehicles.

"This achievement is a significant moment for us in our automotive journey and bears testimony to the relentless effort put in by each member of the Nasik plant. The plant has constantly achieved manufacturing excellence and reflects the commitment and spirit of our Rise philosophy by accepting no limits. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for our Nasik plant in times to come," said Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.



First Published on Feb 3, 2020 06:07 pm

#25th lakh vehicle #Auto #Mahindra and Mahindra #Nasik manufacturing facility #Technology #trends

