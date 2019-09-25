Mahindra reveals upcoming SUV plans in Europe: All you need to know

Mahindra, in a bid to continue its launching spree, has announced its plans for the next three years, which include a host of new SUVs. Among the announced models, here are five to look out for:

1. Goa Pik Up

Based on the Scorpio Getaway, the Goa Pik Up is a pick-up truck which will fill the gap created after the Scorpio got a facelift. The truck is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which could be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company could also give the SUV a brand-new 6-speed manual gearbox. The Goa Pik Up is expected to be offered with 4X2 and 4X4 powertrain options.

2. XUV300 1.2 GDi

With the debut of a new petrol engine this year, Mahindra is also expected to update the XUV300. It could get the new turbocharged, direct-injected 1.2-litre engine which will be launched in 2020. It makes 20PS more power and 30Nm more torque than the current 1.2-litre petrol engine which powers the XUV300.

3. All-electric XUV300

Along with making the XUV300 more powerful, the company also has plans to give it an all-electric powertrain. After the announcement of the e-KUV, the XUV300 is expected to follow suit. The SUV is currently codenamed the S210 and has a claimed range of 300 km. The company is expected to unveil the car by 2021.

4. S204 SUV

Based on an extended version of the SsangYong Tivoli Air’s platform, the S204 SUV is yet to be officially named, but it is expected to be offered as a 7-seater. It could be equipped with a 1.5-litre, direct-injected, turbocharged diesel engine. It is expected to be called the XUV400 and could be launched in India by the end of 2020.

5. W601

Still in its concept stage, the mid-size SUV, which is codenamed W601 is being jointly developed under the partnership of Ford and Mahindra. The Indian manufacturer is responsible for the car’s platform, while it will share its 2-litre diesel engine with Ford. The SUV could be manufactured at Mahindra’s Chakan facility.

