Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motorcycles joins French presidential fleet with the Metropolis tri-scooter

French manufacturer Peugeot Motorcycles' latest offering, the tri-scooter Metropolis, will now become part of the official French presidential fleet.

A part of the Mahindra Group since 2019, Peugeot had launched the Metropolis earlier this month and has already been delivered to Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, the group's Chairman Anand Mahindra had tweeted a video of the Metropolis showcasing its capabilities. A new tweet by Prakash Wakankar, international operations executive for Mahindra group, showcased the Metropolis in front of the Elysee Palace to which Mahindra comments, “We’re clearly moving in good company.”

Earlier in 2019, the Metropolis was also inducted into the Guangdong Police SWAT team in China.



Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company)An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron ?And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India? https://t.co/LoW5fhepEP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 31, 2020

The new Metropolis is a 400cc three-wheeled maxi-scooter with an engine that can produce 35 PS of power and 38 Nm of peak torque. Of course, coming to India may take time, even though Anand Mahindra is of the opinion that a low-cost Metropolis could be successful in the local market.

However, the maxi-scooter segment in India hasn’t taken off as well as hoped for, with the Suzuki Burgman currently the only notable option. Scooters like the Aprilia SXR 160 and the Honda Forza 300 are coming soon, and their impact is yet to be seen.