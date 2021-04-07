English
Mahindra offers first one-stop shop for vehicle scrapping

The move comes on the back of the new scrappage policy announced by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

In a first, Mahindra is offering customers an end-to-end solution towards vehicle scrappage.

Mahindra group-owned Mahindra and Mahindra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra MRTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) towards a one-stop solution for vehicle scrapping. The deal will allow customers to engage in a transparent deal right from vehicle evaluation to receipt of Certificate of Deposit/Destruction.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one-stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles.”

Currently, MMRPL is engaged in acquiring and scrapping of vehicles under the brand CERO. Mahindra and Mahindra along with Cero will provide customers with vehicle evaluation, quote for scrappage value, vehicle pickup and transportation and finally, a certificate of deposit/destruction.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming large, Mahindra is also offering customers doorstep vehicle evaluation, allowing customers to get rid of end of life cars from the convenience of their homes.
TAGS: #Auto #Mahindra and Mahindra #Technology #vehicle scrappage
first published: Apr 7, 2021 12:28 pm

