you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra offers an array of finance schemes to push car sales

Mahindra a launched a new ‘Buy Now Pay in 2021’ scheme which essentially means that a EMI holiday up to 2021 can be enjoyed after which payments will start. Another similar scheme is a 90 day moratorium which is essentially a EMI holiday for the first three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has launched a variety of finance schemes to help potential buyers who have been forced to spend judiciously due to the coronavirus-induced blow to incomes. The ‘Buy Now Pay in 2021’ scheme offers an EMI holiday which means payments will begin only in 2021. Another scheme offers a 90-day moratorium with no EMI for the first three months.

Most of the schemes focus on EMIs. The Balloon EMI which means the EMI amount starts off with comparatively small amounts and ends with a payment of 25 percent of the loan amount on the last month. A step-up EMI offer can be availed in which the EMI rises a set percentage every year for the duration of the tenure. This, too means customers can pay small EMI amounts at the start.

Mahindra is also offering a special discount of 10 basis points on the rate of interest for women. The company is also providing offers like 100 percent on-road funding, highest loan tenure of eight years, interest rates as low as 7.75 percent and hassle-free financing which requires no pre-payments or foreclosure charges.

Apart from these schemes, Mahindra has special offers lined up for the personnel working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors can opt to receive a 50 percent waiver on the processing fee along with a 90-day moratorium. Police personnel can avail higher funding for better payment flexibility. All frontline workers can also avail special discounts and benefits on Mahindra vehicles.

And lastly, Mahindra is also offering pickup truck owners the option to pay the same EMI on a BS-VI vehicle like that on a BS-IV truck.

Veejay Nakra, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra's automotive division said, "Just like anywhere else in the world, India's frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customised finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Auto #coronavirus #Mahindra #Technology

