Mahindra not going to make sedans: Automotive Sector CEO Veejay Nakra

Mahindra is not going to make sedans, said Automotive Sector CEO Veejay Nakra

Mahindra and Mahindra will keep away from the sedan segment, said the CEO of the company’s Automotive sector, Veejay Nakra, In an interview with Youtube channel Powerdrif.

Mahindra and Mahindra, for the majority of its years, is known as the SUV manufacturer of legend. But, there was one sedan out there from the company’s stables.

Mahindra has been known for its SUVs - legendary cars like the Mahindra Thar and the more modern but long-running vehicles like the Bolero and Scorpio dominate Mahindra’s lineup. There was a time, however, when Mahindra had joined hands with Renault to bring in the Logan. That partnership ended however and Mahindra began rebadging the car as the Verito which is still sold in EV form for the fleet purposes.

This was and probably will be the last of the Mahindra sedans.

“Never say never, but we are clear we are not going to make sedans,” Nakra said when asked if there were going to be cars in any other segments.

The Mahindra Thar has been doing fairly well in the market, and the company does not want to lose focus on what they are specialists in – SUVs.

As for the future, the long awaited XUV500 is also in the works and will be launched somewhere between Q2 and Q3 of 2021.