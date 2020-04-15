Mahindra North America is retooling factory to produce medical items to fight coronavirus

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) is re-tooling its manufacturing facility to produce an aerosol box with ease-of-use design face shields and masks to local frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Additional products will be identified through coordination between the State of Michigan and National Association of Manufacturers, MANA informed. Mahindra’s US headquarters and factory is located at Auburn Hills, Michigan.

A food truck owned by the company distributes free meals to Oakland County healthcare workers and first-responders. A programme aimed at supporting dealers selling Roxor has been launched wherein the company will deliver the vehicle to its customer, thereby minimising social interaction.

Rick Haas, President and CEO, MANA, said, "MANA's Michigan employees have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the COVID-19 fight. We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they are not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we are looking hard at all of them."

Back in India Mahindra & Mahindra has started production of hand sanitisers and face-shields for healthcare workers. These face-shields are made at eight plants across four states.

A low-cost ventilator called AIR100 is also under development by the Mumbai-based company since March and can be produced from any of its plants. Its Pithampura plant is also distributing over 1,000 meals to the poor from its kitchens every day.