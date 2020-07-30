Mahindra Mojo 300 launched with BS-VI upgrade

Mahindra first launched the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS back in 2019 when the XT and UT variants were discontinued. Now, the company has launched the BS-VI compliant motorcycle but everything else remains the same.

The new BS-VI Mojo also gets a price hike of Rs 11,000 and prices go up depending on the colour option you choose.

The new bike is powered by the same 294.7cc single-cylinder that did duty on the old BS-IV bike, but the engine has been updated to comply with the new norms. The company hasn’t unveiled the output figures yet, but the old engine made 26.29 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Expect a slight drop in these figures, thanks to the upgrade.

There is probably also a minor increase in weight thanks to the addition of a catalytic converter. Rest of the parts remain the same. You get conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. A320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc handle braking supervised by dual-channel ABS.

The company hasn’t changed the bikes aesthetic either and still continues with its muscular, street-naked design and dual round headlamps.

The Mahindra Mojo gets four colour schemes – Black Pearl, Red Agate, Ruby Red and Garnet Black. Prices start at Rs 1.99 lakh and go up to Rs 2.11 lakh. Bookings for the new Mahindra Mojo can be made for a token amount of Rs 5,000.