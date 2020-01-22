App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra may inject further funds into loss-making Korean subsidiary: Report

The Mumbai-headquartered company is said to considering a capital injection of 500 billion Won ($430 million) in SYMC by 2022

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Sports utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) may be looking at injecting more funds into SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), the South Korean subsidiary, to help it return to profitability.




The Mumbai-headquartered company is said to be considering a capital injection of 500 billion Won ($430 million) in SYMC by 2022 to secure its turnaround, industry sources told Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director - M&M, reportedly met employees of SYMC and said that 500 billion Won was needed to turn Ssangyong’s operations in three years. Goenka, who is also the chairman of SYMC, is believed to have met the chairman of state-run Korea Development Bank, the main creditor of SYMC.


The report further stated that M&M will make a 230 billion Won investment in SYMC after obtaining approval from its board. M&M holds nearly 75 percent stake in SYMC. The maker of Scorpio and XUV brand of vehicles has invested more than $110 million since it first acquired controlling stake in the loss-making firm nearly a decade ago.


Ssangyong has bore the brunt of the slowdown. In 2019 the car maker sold a total of 135235 units, a drop of 5.6 percent as compared to 143,308 units sold in 2018. It sold 107,789 units in the domestic market in 2019 as against 109,140 sold in 2018, as per data released by SYMC.


“We would not be offering any comments on the same,” said a spokesperson from M&M, when asked if M&M is in the process of injecting further funds into SsangYong’s operations.


Ssangyong has struggled with deteriorating earnings result since 2017, when it shifted to a net loss of 66 billion Won from a net profit of 58 billion Won the previous year. In 2018 it’s net losses continued reaching 62 billion Won, the report added.


Mahindra is currently evaluating on how to extend the cost benefits and synergies arising between itself and Ford Motor Company to SsangYong. The Indo-American partnership is working on a number of projects including electric vehicles.


Due to the geographical differences, it will be difficult for SYMC to benefit from the alliance as all of its manufacturing operations are centred in Korea. Due to lack of demand M&M scrapped the Ssangyong brand from India a year back and launched SsangYong car under its own brand.








Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra #Ssangyong #Technology

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.