Mahindra & Mahindra signs deal with Ford to make midsize SUVs in India

Ford and affiliate companies will invest 6.80 billion rupees for the development of the vehicles over a period of 10 years, Mahindra said in a statement.
Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd signed a deal with Ford Motor Co’s Indian unit to jointly develop midsize sports utility vehicles in India, the company said on April 18.Ford and affiliate companies will invest 6.80 billion rupees ($97.97 million) for the development of the vehicles over a period of 10 years, Mahindra said in a statement.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 11:37 am