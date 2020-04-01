App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 88% in March

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 2,325 vehicles as against 24,423 units earlier, a dip of 90 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a steep 88 percent decline in total sales at 7,401 units in March. The company had sold 62,952 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 90 percent to 6,130 units last month compared to 59,012 units in March 2019.

Exports dropped by 68 percent to 1,271 units as against 3,940 units in the year-ago month.

Close

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 3,384 vehicles in March this year, against 27,646 vehicles in the same month last year, down 88 percent.

related news

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 2,325 vehicles as against 24,423 units earlier, a dip of 90 percent.

"Our performance in March has been muted on account of the impact of the current lock-down related to Covid-19 and the disruption in our BS-VI ramp-up plan," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said.

The latter was planned between February and March but was affected due to the challenges of parts supply from global and local suppliers, he added.

"We have been able to clear our BS-IV inventory, but for fewer than 100 vehicles. However, there are many vehicles that are sold, but not yet registered because of the closure of RTOs," Nakra said.

For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported 22 percent dip in total sales at 4,76,043 units compared to 6,08,596 units in 2018-19.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.