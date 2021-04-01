English
Mahindra & Mahindra reports sale of 40,403 units in March

The company had dispatched 6,679 units in March 2020 amid sales disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has sold a total of 40,403 units in March.

The company had dispatched 6,679 units in March 2020 amid sales disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mumbai-based automaker sold 16,700 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market.

It had dispatched 3,383 units in March 2020.

It sold 21,577 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month.

The company had dispatched just 2,742 units in March 2020 due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

"At Mahindra we are witnessing very good momentum in demand and have a strong pipeline of bookings across our SUV range of Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, All-New Thar and also the Bolero Pik-up,” M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

In fact Bolero volumes for March have been the highest in this financial year and despite supply constraints the company has been able to ramp up production of Bolero Pik-up significantly during the month, he added.

"We expect supply challenges to remain for the next two to three months and then ease out gradually,” Nakra noted.

The company’s exports last month stood at 2,126 units.

M&M overseas dispatches in March 2020 had stood at 554 units.
