MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mahindra & Mahindra reports 7% drop in September tractor sales

The tractor manufacturer had sold a total of 43,386 units for the same period last year, a release said.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year decline in tractor sales to 40,331 units in September.

The tractor manufacturer had sold a total of 43,386 units for the same period last year, a release said.

The domestic sales in the previous month declined 8 per cent to 39,053 units, as against 42,361 units a year ago, Mahindra said.

Exports in September, however, rose 25 per cent to 1,278 units as compared to 1,025 units in the same period last year.

“With initial crop production estimates indicating highest ever Kharif Crop, coupled with the upcoming festive season, we are optimistic of strong demand in the coming months.

Close

“In the exports market, we have sold 1,278 tractors with a growth of 25 per cent over last year,” said Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector at M&M Ltd.

Strong revival in rainfall during September brought cheers to the farming community, with the entire rainfall deficit wiped off by September-end and monsoon achieving normal levels, he said, adding this is back-to-back normal or above-normal monsoon for the third year.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 04:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.