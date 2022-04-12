English
    Mahindra & Mahindra partners with CSC Grameen eStore

    The partnership will harness CSC Grameen’s digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a government initiative, for its Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) range of products.

    Through this association, the CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network will serve as M&M touchpoint in over seven lakh villages across the country, it added.

    Customers can visit their nearest CSC Grameen eStore to make an inquiry about its select SCV range, including Supro and Jeeto.

    "We are delighted to have a strategic tie up with M&M Ltd. CSC Grameen eStore has been a path breaking Government of India initiative to enhance customer convenience by taking products and services to their vicinity using technology as a tool, Chief Operating Officer at CSC Grameen eStore Raja Kishore said.

    We are confident that this tie-up will further enhance customer experience and help the customer buy Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles in deep rural geographies,” he added.

    CSC Grameen eStore is a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle promoted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



    PTI
