Mahindra & Mahindra offers free coronavirus insurance plan for Bolero pick-up range

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced a free coronavirus insurance plan for its Bolero pick-up range, offering a floater cover of up to Rs 1 lakh to the vehicle owner and his family members (up to two children) as part of its mega festive offer.

The insurance plan can be availed between October 1 and November 30 on the Bolero pickup range which includes the pick-up Maxi Truck, City pickup and Camper, the company said in a release.

The Free Corona Insurance is a floater health insurance cover for up to Rs 1 lakh that will cover the customer, his/her spouse and up to two of the customer’s children and will remain valid for a period of 9.5 months from the date of purchase of the new vehicle, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said.

The pick-up customer is one whose job involves travel, providing essential services, where they can’t avoid interacting with people around the clock.

An industry-first initiative on our Bolero pick-up range, this corona insurance initiative coincides with the start of Mahindra’s 75th year,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President for Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, M&M.

The company said it has tied up with Oriental Insurance Company to roll out the insurance plan. The health insurance can be used in case of hospitalisation or home quarantine by the driver and his/ her family members who test positive for COVID-19, it said.

