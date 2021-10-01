MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mahindra & Mahindra dispatches decline 22% in September

The company had dispatched a total of 35,920 units in September 2020.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 21.73 per cent year-on-year decline in total wholesales at 28,112 units in September.

Last month, the company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 13,134 units, down 12 per cent from 14,857 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales fell to 12,449 units last month from 19,494 units in September 2020.

Exports rose to 2,529 units last month, up 61 per cent from 1,569 units in September 2020.

“The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continues to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said in a statement.
#Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 04:57 pm

