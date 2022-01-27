Mahindra launches electric three-wheeler tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has launched its new electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Cargo, priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch of the e-Alfa Cargo marks the company’s entry into the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

"The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e-Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment,” Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said in a statement.

With savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment, he added.

The model comes with a payload of 310 kg and can cover a distance of 80 km.

E-Alfa Cargo comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and can attain a top speed of 25 km/h.

With an off-board 48 V/15 A charger, charging e-Alfa Cargo is as easy as charging a mobile phone, the company stated.

Mahindra Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra.