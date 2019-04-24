Mahindra Gusto is the 2015 CNBC TV18 OVERDRIVE Viewer`s Choice Scooter Of The Year

Mahindra are amongst the newest of the Indian two-wheeler manufacturers. The Gusto shows not only how fast they're learning the art but also showcases their simple approach to startling innovation. Not only is the Gusto a very effective scooter but the simple seat height adjustment mechanism it gets is a wonderful addition. Mahindra's cachet and the ability of the Gusto boosted the scooter to the top in our Viewer's Choice award poll.