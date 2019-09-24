App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra confirms launch of another SUV, codenamed S204, in India

Mahindra could offer the India-spec S204 in 5-seater as well as 7-seater configuration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the launch of the XUV300 and its AMT variant, Mahindra has confirmed that it will be launching its next SUV in India, codenamed the S204. It is expected to be based on the Ssangyong Tivoli Air and could be unveiled by 2020.

Mahindra could offer the India-spec S204 in 5-seater as well as 7-seater configuration. It is expected to have a wheelbase of 2600mm, which will put it in the range of the XUV300. If the S204 is based on the Tivoli Air, it could measure 4440mm in length, 1798mm in width and 1635mm in height.

If the Indian automobile manufacturer borrows features from the XUV300, the S204 could get a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity and in-built GPS navigation. It could also get an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, among others.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the European-spec iteration of the SUV could be equipped with a 1.5-litre T-GDI, direct-injection, four-cylinder petrol engine which Mahindra has co-developed with Ssangyong.

Mahindra could officially unveil the S204 at the 2020 Auto Expo, though it has not been confirmed yet. The manufacturer could also launch the SUV as a co-developed product with American carmaker Ford. The new SUV should be pitted against the next-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, among others.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:45 pm

