Mahindra and Mahindra may phase out Marazzo, KUV100

Mahindra Marazzo will be phased out eventually

Mahindra and Mahindra is known for its strong SUV game with power cars like the Scorpio, Bolero and the XUV500 (soon to be XUV700). Even it, however, has cars that do not perform well such as the Marazzo and the KUV100, which may be phased out very soon.

According to a report in Autocar, the company is planning to phase out the Marazzo MPV and the KUV100 micro-SUV. Company sources have told the publication that this is part of Mahindra’s strategy to focus on some of their better-performing SUVS as well as some more lucrative areas.

The KUV100 is positioned extremely oddly and maybe at a very odd time as well. Smack in the middle of a compact SUV, hatchbacks and crossovers, the KUV100 didn’t really match up with anything. Another problem was the price point. Even at Rs 6.1 lakh, it made more sense for customers to opt for a compact SUV instead.

On the Marazzo front, there was a whole different problem. Sure, it fell in the same category as the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, but the latter two already had a hold on the market that anything in between those two price points didn’t make sense. Mahindra’s previous attempt at this segment, the Xylo, too met with the same fate as the Marazzo.

Now, while the Marazzo will be phased out eventually, the KUV100 is expected to be offered in the form of an electric. This one is meant to be an urban mobility vehicle that effectively replaces the e20 and e20 Plus from Mahindra Electric. A maximum range of 150 km is expected and roughly 55 hp of power. The eKUV will be launched in 2022 at an expected price of Rs 10-12 lakh.