you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Agri signs JV with Sumitomo Corp for crop care

The two entities will set up a new company Mahindra Summit Agriscience

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra Agri Solutions (MASL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has entered into a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Group to provide solutions in crop care business.

The two entities will set up a new company, Mahindra Summit Agriscience, that will look to offer new generation products with latest molecules to manage pest and insect related challenges faced by farmers.

M&M will hold 60 percent in the JV company while the balance will be held by Sumitomo. The JV company will have access to the latest crop protection technologies of Sumitomo.

According to M&M, India loses nearly 40 percent of its total production in terms of value to pest attacks and diseases. Since per capita land availability in India will only go down, farmers will have to raise their agriculture production by improving productivity.

The current estimated consumption of crop protection products in terms of value is around $2.5 billion and is expected to grow at 7 percent annually for the next few years.

Ashok Sharma, MD & CEO, Mahindra Agri Solutions, said, “This association will be a win-win for both the companies as it will bring Mahindra’s presence across the Agri value chain and Sumitomo’s global expertise, on the same platform.”

The joint venture will benefit from the expertise of both the companies - Mahindra’s strong rural presence and Sumitomo’s unique know-how and Japanese technology. Mahindra will contribute through its wide distribution and agriculture expertise, while Sumitomo Corporation has strong ties with large Japanese crop protection innovator companies which will result in the JV having access to latest global technology for minimising crop damage and increasing the yield.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

