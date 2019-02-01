Love a long drive, but want to save money? Here are 5 ways to do just that

It is the natural for every vehicle owner to think about the expenses incurred due to the usage of his vehicle. But while most consider vehicles to be a premium commodity, it is, in fact, possible to have an economical expenditure on your vehicle. Keeping that in mind, here are a few quick tips to save money:



Keep track of your mileage



People often refuel their cars in short intervals, with the fear of running out at the wrong time. However, it could be made much easier and cheaper, by keeping a simple logbook. By calculating the number of kilometres you cover in one full tank, you can have an advance estimation of when to refuel, and this would help you save considerable money on fuel.



Maintain the economical range



Engineers and testers of car manufacturers spend a lot of time and painstaking effort to calculate the optimum speed range for your vehicle, for maximum comfort as well as fuel efficiency. Thus, adhering to the given speed range, and not overloading your engine can improve your fuel efficiency considerably.



Consider your requirement before purchasing your vehicle



In the Indian automobile market today, there are thousands of options for cars and motorcycles, varying across segments, to choose from. However, it is essential to know what your purpose for purchasing the vehicle is. If done correctly, you will be able to select the perfect vehicle to suit all your needs, as well as provide the best value for money



Ride within your limits



Though this sounds like a piece of silly advice, often people do not realise when situations get out of hand. In emergencies like these, it is essential to keep a calm and composed mind and try to avoid a mishap as much as possible. Riding within your limits and following traffic rules can help you ensure a better, smoother and safer ride.



Having a well-serviced vehicle



As is the case with humans, having a well-serviced vehicle with a clean system can help the vehicle perform at the peak of its potential, consequently giving the driver a pleasant experience and an efficient ride.

These were some tips to prevent unnecessary expenditure, and to get the best out of your vehicle.