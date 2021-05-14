Londoners can now hail fully electric taxis via ‘Ola EV’ category

Ola EV can now be booked in London

The world’s leading cab aggregator company, Ola has announced that the people of London can now opt for an even cleaner mode of transportation via the ‘electric vehicle’ category on its app.

The category is called Ola EV and for the moment, only Londoners can avail fully electric vehicles instead of the standard ICE vehicles. This is a global first for the company and the category will start rolling out to more cities where Ola is operational.

This is a step in Ola’s commitment to green energy. In order to incentivise drivers to turn electric, the company is also offering a 0 percent commission rate for the first three months. Currently, Ola already has over 700 drivers across London.

In terms of pricing, passengers will have to pay the same amount as that of the comfort category.

“Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission-free rides," said Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK.

Ola electric has also just recently unveiled its e-scooter, a product that will be sold in India as well as be exported to the rest of the world. The company is also developing a hyper charger network for India and it doesn’t stop there. Ola is also in process of developing an electric car, something that was hinted at by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Chairman, and Group CEO.