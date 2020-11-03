Locally assembled Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe launched at Rs 76.70 lakh

India’s first-ever locally assembled AMG, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, has been launched at Rs 76.70 lakh ex-showroom price.

While most of the design cues remain similar to the standard GLC Coupe, the new facelifted SUV does get AMG-specific changes, both on the outside as well as on the inside. The engine, as well, has been powered up significantly over the pre-facelift GLC.

The new GLC 43 Coupe gets the new Panamericana grille, an AMG-specific front and rear bumper as well as sideskirts, a rear diffuser, quad exhausts and 20-inch alloy rims.

The changes continue into the interiors with a new AMG flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium paddle shifters, sport seats and red accents all around. It also gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit complete with Mercedes’ MBUX system. The audio is obviously from Burmester.

Powering the Coupe is a 3-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine that is capable of producing 390 PS and 520 Nm of torque. This is up from 367 PS of power while the torque remains unchanged from the previous GLC. It gets the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with transmission being handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox with a 69 percent bias to the rear tyres.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe, while Rs 13 lakh up from the top-spec GLC 300d Coupe, rivals most closely against the Porsche Macan S. Priced at Rs 76.70 lakh, however, the Coupe fairly decently undercuts the Porsche.