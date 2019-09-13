List of most affordable e-scooters in India

Named after the company itself, the BattRE is an electric scooter which is also the namesake of its parent company. The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25 km/h. It has a range of 90 km due to a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, weighing 12 kg. That, coupled with all accessories, gives the BattRE a kerb weight of just 74 kg. This makes it one of the lightest electric scooters in India. (Image source: BattRE)