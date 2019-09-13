List of most affordable e-scooters in India

The Ather 450 features a large touchscreen display, which can be used to access the data of the scooter. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/7 The electric two-wheeler segment in India has recently gained traction considering the FAME subsidies, as well as indigenous manufacturers launching their own products. While a plethora of fully electric scooters and two-wheelers have been launched, here are some of the most cost-effective e-scooters on offer. 2/7 Undoubtedly one of the most feature-packed scooters in the market as of now, the Ather 450 is a 7 bhp, 20.5 Nm making e-scooter with a 2.4 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and gets an estimated range of 75 km on a full charge. The Ather 450 features a large touchscreen display, which can be used to access the data of the scooter. (Image source: Ather) 3/7 Modifying the standard Optima for a better range, Indian automobile manufacturer Hero recently launched the Optima ER. The ER stands for Extended Range, as the e-scooter has more than double the range of the standard Optima with a full charge returning close to 110 km. This is made possible due to twin lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in four hours. The e-scooters also weigh 10 kg more than the standard variants due to the addition of an extra battery. (Image source: Hero Electric) 4/7 Another Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd. made its debut in the segment with the Spock. It gets a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery and brushless DC Hub motor which makes 2.1 kW of peak power and 1.2 kW of continuous power. It has a top speed of 45 km/h due to its 72 V 40 Ah lithium battery. The e-scooter can cover 130 km on a single charge when in Economy mode, but it is reduced to 100 km when in Power mode. It also gets GPS fitment and USB charging for mobile devices. (Representative Image) 5/7 Named after the company itself, the BattRE is an electric scooter which is also the namesake of its parent company. The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25 km/h. It has a range of 90 km due to a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, weighing 12 kg. That, coupled with all accessories, gives the BattRE a kerb weight of just 74 kg. This makes it one of the lightest electric scooters in India. (Image source: BattRE) 6/7 The e-Mobility branch of Greaves Cotton, Ampere Vehicles, recently launched a high-speed electric scooter called the Ampere Zeal. The scooter claims to have a range of 75 km on a full charge and it has gained a subsidy of Rs 18,000 under the government’s FAME-II scheme. The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor mated to a 60V/30Ah li-ion battery, which can be charged fully in 5.5 hours. (Image source: Ampere Vehicles) 7/7 Indo-Chinese company 22Kymco launched its first electric scooter in India, the iFlow. The e-scooter is equipped with features such as LED headlamps, LED tail lamps as well as turn indicators. It also gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth and Cloud connectivity. It also has a Geo-fencing feature which allows the rider to access the E-scooter's data and track its location via an app. First Published on Sep 13, 2019 04:56 pm