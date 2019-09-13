App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

List of most affordable e-scooters in India

The Ather 450 features a large touchscreen display, which can be used to access the data of the scooter.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
The electric two-wheeler segment in India has recently gained traction considering the FAME subsidies, as well as indigenous manufacturers launching their own products. While a plethora of fully electric scooters and two-wheelers have been launched, here are some of the most cost-effective e-scooters on offer:
The electric two-wheeler segment in India has recently gained traction considering the FAME subsidies, as well as indigenous manufacturers launching their own products. While a plethora of fully electric scooters and two-wheelers have been launched, here are some of the most cost-effective e-scooters on offer.

Undoubtedly one of the most feature-packed scooters in the market as of now, the Ather 450 is a 7 bhp, 20.5 Nm making e-scooter with a 2.4 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and gets an estimated range of 75 km on a full charge. The Ather 450 features a large touchscreen display, which can be used to access the data of the scooter. (Image source: Ather)
Modifying the standard Optima for a better range, Indian automobile manufacturer Hero recently launched the Optima ER. The ER stands for Extended Range, as the e-scooter has more than double the range of the standard Optima with a full charge returning close to 110 km. This is made possible due to twin lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in four hours. The e-scooters also weigh 10 kg more than the standard variants due to the addition of an extra battery. (Image source: Hero Electric)
Another Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd. made its debut in the segment with the Spock. It gets a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery and brushless DC Hub motor which makes 2.1 kW of peak power and 1.2 kW of continuous power. It has a top speed of 45 km/h due to its 72 V 40 Ah lithium battery. The e-scooter can cover 130 km on a single charge when in Economy mode, but it is reduced to 100 km when in Power mode. It also gets GPS fitment and USB charging for mobile devices. (Representative Image)
Named after the company itself, the BattRE is an electric scooter which is also the namesake of its parent company. The scooter is powered by a 250W BLDC motor which gives it a top speed of 25 km/h. It has a range of 90 km due to a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, weighing 12 kg. That, coupled with all accessories, gives the BattRE a kerb weight of just 74 kg. This makes it one of the lightest electric scooters in India. (Image source: BattRE)
The e-Mobility branch of Greaves Cotton, Ampere Vehicles, recently launched a high-speed electric scooter called the Ampere Zeal. The scooter claims to have a range of 75 km on a full charge and it has gained a subsidy of Rs 18,000 under the government’s FAME-II scheme. The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor mated to a 60V/30Ah li-ion battery, which can be charged fully in 5.5 hours. (Image source: Ampere Vehicles)
Indo-Chinese company 22Kymco launched its first electric scooter in India, the iFlow. The e-scooter is equipped with features such as LED headlamps, LED tail lamps as well as turn indicators. It also gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth and Cloud connectivity. It also has a Geo-fencing feature which allows the rider to access the e-scooter’s data and track its location via an app.
tags #22Kymco #Ather 450 #Auto #BattRE #E-Scooters #Hero #iFlow #Optima ER #Technology #trends

